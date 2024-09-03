UAE flights: Unaccompanied minor services by airlines; fees, rules explained

Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 8:00 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:16 PM

Due to parents' busy schedules and distant family connections, children travelling alone are on the rise. Emirates and Etihad Airways in UAE have rolled out special services to ensure these young passengers are safe and comfortable while flying. However, the experience can be nerve-wracking for both children and parents.

This article will attempt to iron out your concerns and address any questions about procedures involving unaccompanied minors flying solo, including age restrictions, baggage allowances, and connecting flights. We will also look into the measures airlines take to ensure a smooth journey and which UAE airlines offer this service.

Emirates

The Dubai-based airline provides the unaccompanied minors service for children aged between 5 and 11 who are flying alone. Children over 12 can fly alone without the service, however, parents will have to make a special request for the service for solo travellers aged between 12 and 15.

Fare for an unaccompanied minor

To fly alone, children aged 5 to 11 years old must travel on an adult fare and will receive the unaccompanied minor service. Children over 12 always fly on an adult fare and can travel alone without the service. However, parents can book the service for children aged 12 to 15 for a fee of $50 for each leg of the journey.

Help at the airport

When parents and guardians bring their young flyer to Dubai International Airport (DXB), they can go directly to the unaccompanied minors lounge near the check‑in area. The parent or guardian dropping off the child will need to provide proof of identification, and the guardian will also be asked to sign a permission form.

A specialist member from Emirates will meet the child and help them at security and immigration, before meeting the cabin crew at the aircraft door. Families and young flyers always board the plane first. When your child lands, a team member will be at the aircraft door to welcome them.

Key points parents and guardians:

The maximum connection time allowed is 4 hours if the child is connecting to another airline. Meanwhile it is 8 hours connection time if transferring to another Emirates flight at Dubai International (DXB). Any connection time above 8 hours requires Emirates' approval.

However, young passengers cannot stay overnight at connecting airports unless an adult guardian is present to meet and care for them at the transit point, which is also subject to approval.

Children who need special assistance or who need specific care must be accompanied by a fare-paying guardian who is 16 years old or over.

A legal parent or guardian must complete and sign a Declaration of Indemnity form before the child can fly, available at Emirates Airport Offices.

The child’s parent or guardian must remain at the airport until the flight departs. They must also provide identification when escorting the child at departure or collecting them at the destination. The child’s passport will be held by the airline for the duration of the service.

Etihad Airways

The Abu Dhabi-based airline provides unaccompanied minor service for children aged 5 to 17 who are flying out on an Etihad-operated flight only. The service is mandatory for children flying alone between the ages of 5 and 11. The child must be booked on an adult ticket, and the unaccompanied minor service is complimentary.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 17 can travel on their adult ticket, though parents may prefer to pay to use the service. This costs $100 each way on direct flights or $150 each way for journeys which involve connecting flights.

How to book?

Book your child's flight ticket and make a note of the booking reference number. Follow the steps below to request the unaccompanied minor service:

Complete an unaccompanied minor service request form in English.

The airline will get in touch within 24 hours to process the request. If your child is between 12 and 17-year-old, you will be asked to pay the fee at this point.

Print a copy of the completed request form, sign it and take it to the airport with you.

Ensure to do all this at least 24 hours before your child's flight, as you may be charged if you request the service at the airport.

Help at the airport