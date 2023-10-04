UAE: Filipina expat wins dream car for second time in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

These low-maintenance indoor plants are ideal for busy individuals or those new to plant care
Sharon Francisco Cabello, a Filipina expat, has got lucky for the second time with Big Ticket’s Dream Car draw. The long-time Abu Dhabi resident took home a brand-new Jeep Rubicon with her ticket number 013280, bought for Dh150. She also won a BMW in August.
An excited Sharon said she will continue trying her luck and hopes to pocket the grand cash prize one day. “I have been a resident since 2004 and won a BMW last August. I am very happy,” Sharon told Khaleej Times.
Since 2017, Sharon has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle and Dream Car tickets with five family members.
“The first time I won, we sold the car for more than Dh300,000. I used my portion of the winnings to build my home in the Philippines. The rest of the cash earnings were distributed among my family members,” said Sharon, who works as a procurement assistant at a hedge company. And she plans to sell her latest prize, too: the Jeep Rubicon.
“This time, I will be using the cash I make from selling the car for my son’s education and to invest in a new business opportunity,” said Sharon, who lives in the Capital with her husband and son.
