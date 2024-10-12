UAE: Enjoy sailing in the harbour? How to get a boating licence

If you enjoy scenic boating trips at one of UAE's many harbours, then this would be the ideal time to set out sailing
KT File Photo used for illustrative purposes only
As the temperature in the country is now slowly dipping, welcoming residents' beloved winter season hopping on a boat is one among many popular activities people indulge in.
If you enjoy scenic boating trips at one of UAE's many harbours, then this would be the ideal time to set out sailing and catch a stunning sunset over the horizon.
To sail a small boat in the UAE, you will require a licence. These can be obtained after training at one of the country's multiple accredited schools.
These certified schools are located across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Here is the full list of the schools:
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy
Gulf Technical And Safety Training Center GTSC
Emirates Technical & Safety Development Center ETSDC
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports club
Al Bateen Marine Training Institute Est
Dubai
JLS Yachting Training Institute
Marine Concept Boating and Yachting Training
Al Bateen Marine Training
XCLUSIVE Sea School
All of the above schools are certified to issue licences for 12 metre boats. However, for 24m boats only these schools are certified: Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Gulf Technical And Safety Training Center GTSC, JLS Yachting Training Institute and Marine Concept Boating and Yachting Training.
These are the documents you require in order to apply for a licence.
