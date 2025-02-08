UAE citizens can apply for Emirates ID, passport through Tamm; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Are you a UAE national who wants to apply for an Emirates ID? Or do you wish to renew it? UAE citizens can issue and renew Emirates ID through Tamm, the one-stop platform for Abu Dhabi government services.

The issuance or renewal is done by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. Here are the steps to apply, documents required, fees, and some points to note.

Issuing or renewing ID

Steps to apply

Go to Tamm website or mobile application

Under 'services', click on 'identity and citizenship', then choose 'citizenship'

Click on issue citizen's Emirates ID service or renew citizen's Emirates ID service

Sign in with UAE pass to start the service

Fill in the required personal details and submit the documents (photo, fingerprinting requirement)

Then, pay the fees

The Emirates ID will be delivered to you at your specified address in up to 5 working days

You will need to upload a clear, recent photograph for both issuing and renewing an Emirates ID.

Fees for issuing ID

Card issuance for 5 years – Dh100

Card issuance for 10 years – Dh200

Digital service fee – Dh50

Fees for renewing ID

Card issuance for 5 years – Dh100

Card issuance for 10 years – Dh200

Digital service fee – Dh40

Points to note

To renew or issue an Emirates ID through Tamm, customers must complete different requirements within a specified time period to avoid cancellation of the request

During the application, the applicant must also provide any required additional information requested by the authorities

