UAE: Building a new website? Here's how to get a '.ae' domain name

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:11 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM

If you are creating a website in the UAE and wish to register it in the country, then you should register for a .ae domain name.

Having a good domain name is crucial as it increases your brand's credibility and makes your website easier to find and remember. It also improves search engine rankings, attracting more visitors to your site.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has created a simple way to register for a domain name online.

