UAE: Are you facing online bullying or privacy violation? Here's how to report cybercrime

Up to Dh50,000 fine: Want to start your own Quran classes? Penalties, laws, process explained
Apart from government centres for Quran memorisation, the Emirates has permitted the opening of private centres by setting in place certain guidelines
From cyberbullying, fraud, and even violating digital privacy through unauthorised photography, the internet presents several challenges as technology intertwines with our lives.
No entity or individual is immune to online risks. However, the UAE has enacted laws aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against these online threats.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Federal Decree Law No 34 on combatting rumours and cybercrimes took effect on January 2, 2022. The law lists offences and penalties against any person who may create or use an electronic site or any information technology means for hacking, attacking or tampering with government information systems and data, disseminating false information, or information that harms the interest and the security of the UAE. Other cyber offences in the law include:
Taking photos of people without their consent — as well as sharing and saving these images — is an invasion of their privacy, an offence punishable in the UAE by a fine of up to Dh500,000 and imprisonment.
You can report cybercrimes to the nearest police station in your area, call 999 for help or through online channels.
You can report cybercrimes online through the following channels:
E-Crime self-service allows the public to report cybercrimes affecting individuals or properties. To streamline the process, residents or visitors can complete a form, providing as much information as possible. Reports can be filed through Dubai Police app.
Abu Dhabi Police launched the Aman service to promote community safety and stability. The service is a professionally run security channel operating 24/7 throughout the year to present the public with the opportunity to provide information related to areas like security, community, traffic, etc., which would contribute to reducing and detecting crime.
It guarantees the confidentiality of the identity of the information provider and further helps raise security awareness and promote safety and security in the UAE. (https://srv.adpolice.gov.ae/en/aman/pages/default.aspx).
You can report e-crime through the Abu Dhabi Police website or app. When submitting a report, include your name, contact details, and the date and time of the incident. Additionally, provide as much detail as possible about the crime to assist the authorities in their investigation.
The RZAM app (by Dubai Electronic Security Centre) is a plug-in browser designed to detect malicious websites and block malicious websites. The app has expanded its user base and making it available on various web browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and Edge.
It scans websites’ links and assesses the webpages for harmful content. It also investigates unsafe browsing addresses and online phishing sites. It then flags potential threats.
Using advanced analytic techniques and machine learning algorithms, RZAM can differentiate between malicious and genuine sites without requiring human interaction or retrieving historical data from databases.
It also supports Arabic language, further enhancing its effectiveness. You can download the RZAM app from the App Store, Firefox Store and Chrome Store.
ALSO READ:
Apart from government centres for Quran memorisation, the Emirates has permitted the opening of private centres by setting in place certain guidelines
This card allows residents of determination to get the services and benefits they are entitled to — from free parking to telecom discounts
This list does not include things that have long been a part of everyday life in the city like getting groceries or food delivered at any hour of the day
The country revamped its domestic workers law in 2022, laying down the rights and duties of housemaids and employers — here's what it says about public holidays
Heading out to party on the weekend? Here are some things you should keep in mind to be safe
Local airlines have set their own guidelines and rules to ensure safety of expecting mothers during this crucial time
Before donation, it is crucial to know the criteria to ensure a smooth sailing process
Motorists must prioritise proper maintenance of their cars and conduct routine checks to prevent inconvenience