UAE anti-discrimination law: How to report crime based on religion, sex, race, colour

The UAE has taken significant steps to protect its residents from discrimination and hatred by enacting a law in 2015 that criminalises all forms of discrimination based on religion, caste, creed, sex, doctrine, race, colour, or ethnic origin.
The law is intended to provide an environment of tolerance and open-mindedness and aims to protect people regardless of their origin, beliefs or race.
The law criminalises any acts that stoke religious hatred and/or which insult religion through any form of expression, be it speech or the written word, books, pamphlets or via online media. The law also includes provisions for punishing anyone for terming other religious groups or individuals as infidels, or unbelievers.
In 2023, the UAE further amended the law — it prohibits and penalises:
The law prohibits actions or any form of expression that could lead to discrimination.
It penalises acts intended to incite hate speech, tribal conflicts, or disturb public peace through any means of expression. This law mentions that freedom of opinion and expression cannot justify statements or actions that incite contempt or harm towards religions.
It defines extremism as any action carried out by individuals or groups driven by ideologies, values or principles that disrupt public order or show contempt of religions or discrimination or the incitement of hate speech.
Penalties for violating the various provisions of the law include jail terms of six months to over 10 years, and fines can range from Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.
If you have been the victim of discrimination based on religion, caste, creed, doctrine, race, colour, or ethnic origin, you can report incidents to government authorities. There are several channels for filing complaints:
You can report through the following channels in the respective emirate.
When filing a complaint to Mohre, one must present substantial evidence to support the case. This evidence will enhance the complaint and improve the likelihood of a favourable resolution. Gathering witness statements or testimonials from colleagues who can corroborate your claims can be beneficial. The more comprehensive your evidence, the stronger your case will be. Useful documentation may include employment contracts, pay slips, bank statements, emails, and other pertinent communications.
Complete the official complaint form provided by the ministry from the Mohre website or their offices. The form requires complete information about yourself, your employer, and the specifics of your grievance. It’s crucial to express your concerns clearly and accurately, including specific details and supporting evidence. Take your time to complete the form thoroughly; omissions or inconsistencies could hinder the resolution process.
Human rights issues can be reported online through the eServices from the:
You may contact CDA on the toll-free number 8002121 or email at human_rights@cda.gov.ae.
Contact the Ministry of Tolerance and Co-existence in the UAE to share any discrimination issues or email at: info@tolerance.gov.ae.
Refer to the UAE's National Human Rights Institution for any complaints related to human rights. (https://nhriuae.com/en)
It's essential to know your rights and the appropriate channels for seeking help and justice.
