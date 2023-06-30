UAE

UAE announces retail fuel prices for July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre

AFP file photo
AFP file photo

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 1:49 PM

Last updated: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 1:56 PM

The UAE on Friday (June 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre from the month of June.

Here are the latest petrol prices for July:

CategoryPrice per litre (July)Price per litre (June)Difference
Super 98 petrol Dh3Dh2.955 fils
Special 95 petrol Dh2.89Dh2.845 fils
E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.81Dh2.765 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh3.70 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh153150.45
Special 95 petrolDh147.39144.84
E-plus 91 petrolDh143.31140.76

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh186182.9
Special 95 petrolDh179.18176.08
E-plus 91 petrolDh174.22171.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrolDh222218.3
Special 95 petrolDh213.86210.16
E-plus 91 petrolDh207.94204.24

