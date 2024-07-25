UAE: 4 ways to report online scams in a few taps

Special driving permit in Dubai: Eligibility, requirements, fees; all you need to know
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
What if, despite all the warnings and alerts, you suddenly find yourself a victim of an online scam? You could have clicked on a malicious link or entered your credit card details onto a website that looked exactly like the one used by a government entity. And the next thing you know, your savings is wiped out or your credit card has been maxxed out.
Panic is the normal response, but before you get stuck in disbelief — remember that the next step is to report the fraud. Do not wait another minute, inform the authorities right away.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When you're in a state of shock, however, it could be hard to pick up the phone and dial the police hotline — let alone talk to the cops and explain what just happened.
This is why UAE authorities have come up with user-friendly tools for residents. Through apps and online platforms, one could instantly report a crime. If you're not comfortable explaining the crime verbally, you could write it out or take a screenshot.
Here are four ways to do so:
Created by the UAE Public Prosecution, this app has been designed solely for the purpose of reporting a crime, so its dashboard is simple and straightforward.
Once you open it after downloading, you can file a report right away. You may attach a photo, a video, an audio file, or a website link to show the crime. Choose from the four options and explain what happened in a box that has been provided:
This tool is inclusive, too, as it allows people of determination to request a call or record sign language.
The Ministry of Interior has made its services easily accessible via app — from traffic fines payment and vehicle registration renewals to police services like crime reporting.
Make sure you have the UAE Pass on your phone so you could instantly use the app. Upon opening, tap on the 'Services' button at the bottom, choose 'Police services' from the side bar menu, scroll down a bit and you'll find 'eCrimes services'. Follow the instruction on the screen to file a report.
On the Dubai Police's website, a special section has been created for cybercrimes. Log into the force's official site (https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/) and choose 'Services' from the tool bar at the bottom.
Click on 'Reports services' and then select 'eCrime'. Fill out the form and don't forget to attach documents or photos that can prove your claim.
The Abu Dhabi Police have also made crime reporting easier through its Aman platform — which is among the first buttons to pop up on the authority's home page.
Go to the website (https://adpolice.gov.ae/en) and the 'Aman' service option. Click on 'Submit a case' and fill out the details. Besides the explanation of the scam, you will be asked to provide your name, mobile number, and e-mail address so the police could contact you.
ALSO READ:
If you're a resident in the emirate who wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's a guide
Residents must enroll in registered institutes, take theoretical and practical training, and pass the required tests
Authorities in the country have outlined guidelines for parents and schools to take action if they encounter such cases
This entry permit can be issued for three months, six months and five years, depending on the chosen type
Who wants to lug suitcases around town while taking selfies at the Burj Khalifa or Louvre Abu Dhabi? Fees and bag drop-off locations explained
Most residents in the emirate enjoy going on a weekend out-of-town road trip, swapping views of the city's skyline for nature
Residents are eligible for the job loss payment if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance programme
You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority