Traffic fines in Dubai: Grace speed limit explained; when radars will flash

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:31 PM

The UAE has strict rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of its residents and tourists. One among those are the hefty fines on overspeeding.

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in Dubai. To know the full list of traffic fines in Dubai, click here.

However, authorities have allotted a grace speed limit on the below roads – which means that if you are slightly above the limit, you will not get flashed by the radar. Here is the full list of the roads, along with the speed and radar limits.