The pressing issues of growing up

By Suresh Pattali Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:28 PM

“I shall istri these,” I said to myself as I removed her Kerala handloom saris from the clothesline zigzagging across the backyard.

I didn’t handpick the word istri while delivering the soliloquy. In fact, I meant to use the word ‘press’, but the brain’s cognitive app autocorrected it to istri. Something that’s deeply ingrained in our culture. Something that resonates with a generation that grew up with one istri petti (iron box) to loan in the neighbourhood.

The bourgeois in the midst of us had brass istri pettis whose sheen and lustre rivalled those of gold. These prized possessions never travelled beyond their walled compounds or outhouses where perverted servants got to feel and touch the outfits that covered the contours of their madams.

The iron box we borrowed from Rudrayani, the ever-benevolent grandma next door, was made of the eponymous metal, so darkened by ages of hardship and the burning volcano it carried underbelly that village damsels could paint a black bindi on their foreheads with the patina collecting on the quaint gadget.

There’s a bucket list of items I need to take today to a Dubai hospital where my sister has been incarcerated after she tested Covid positive. At 75, she braved Omicron, Delta, BA.2, PCR, Rapid Antigen and a slew of other nomenclature to travel to Dubai and spare her beloved NRI brother a punishing quarantine back home.

“Don’t forget to bring the saris hanging on the lines.” Sister’s reminder call from the hospital drenched me in a monsoon of nostalgia. The exercise of hanging clothes and plucking them from lines is one of the reasons why I hate the rains to death. When the sun played hide and seek during months of wet season, it’s all gloom and doom in the ’70s with no firewood to cook, no kerosene to light up the nights, and no sunlight to dry stonewashed clothes. Some hung them in the chimney space; some let their body heat do the job.

Whenever the sun peeped from behind rain clouds, mum would yell, “Sunshine, ahoy! Bring the clothes out.” A battalion of kids would pour out of their barracks, hopping over the rain-dirtied compound, to hang out clothes when mum would scream her next command: “Bring the clothes in; it has started to drizzle.” In, out. In, out. The bucolic boredom arising out of a monotonous and repetitive activity made my life miserable.

The floodgate of poetry they talked about when the skies opened up eluded us. We had more pressing issues than romanticising the rains: an istri petti to dry our damp clothes. Rudrayani’s iron box surreptitiously passed hands with its underbelly red hot with burning coconut shell. Its mission was to dry clothes, not to get the creases out.

The underprivileged who had no access to the iron box spread their clothes under their sleeping mat or mattress, steamrolling them to shape overnight. “That’s why it’s functionally right to call it a press, instead of an iron box,” dad would argue.

Sister called again to remind about her clothes. The handloom saris sunbathing in the backyard looked like icicles hanging from the eaves of a house. So petrified by the India-brand starch she had bought from Lulu. The first thing she reminded me, seconds after stepping out of the airport, was to get her a bottle of Ujala’s Stiff and Shine.

That’s what the women folk did in our growing up days as well. In summer, they would dump their starched saris in the veranda on Sunday afternoons and yell: “Do some work. Press all this.” Of course, they would offer help in folding the seven-yard stuff. I enjoyed the chore as it gave me a much-needed break from studies.

Ironing clothes, especially starched saris, is like learning the dangerous game of driving in India. It’s precision work that requires skill and patience. One needs to pass H, S and 8 on pressing to become an ace iron man. Go straight, turn right, keep left, U-turn, don’t hit the button barriers. One needs to move in a slow gear on a cotton terrain, while silky plains require low-heat, top-speed passage. Ironing jerry borders requires the skill sets of a driver trained in traversing edgy mountainous roads.

It was so comforting to know, as soon as I landed in erstwhile Bombay, that istri is a red-hot word that united the multicultural, multilingual nation. Of course, in India, istri comes before democracy and secularism. Most buildings in Bombay had a resident istriwala, the real iron man of India who taught us how to dress smartly. Most of them made a nest for themselves in the stairwell.

Watching the istriwala in my Sion Koliwada quarter in Bombay was a favourite timepass during my jobless days. Leaning against the banisters, I watched how the bhaiyya ran a mammoth istri petti over all things sartorial while his wife peeled potatoes in the stairwell.

“What are you looking at?” he would ask.

“Learning the nuances of your trade.”

“Not working?

“Looking for a job.”

“Kaun sa kaam? (What kind of work?)”

“Patrakaar (Journalist).”

“Ek hi baat hai (It’s same thing).”

“Kaise (How)?”

“Hum kapde press karte hain, aur aap sarkar ko press karna chahte hain (We iron clothes, but you want to iron out the government).”

