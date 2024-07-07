Special driving permit in Dubai: Eligibility, requirements, fees; all you need to know

Credit cards can be powerful financial tools when used wisely, but beware of the pitfalls
While Dubai has an efficient public transportation, most residents still prefer the convenience of driving their own cars to have a better understanding of the city they now call home.
In Dubai, it is mandatory for all car owners to hold a valid driving licence. Likewise, residents who wish to drive safari vehicles, trams, or vehicles of special nature, as well as residents who work as drivers at an organisation, need a special driving permit.
If you're a Dubai resident who has a valid driving licence and wish to get a commercial driving permit, here's how:
For all types of special driving permits, you need to present your Emirates ID number. Meanwhile, if you're applying for a safari driving permit, you will also need to provide an electronic criminal record certificate from Dubai Police.
Safari driving permit
If you’re at least 21 years old who works for a tourism company that organises safari trips, then you may be eligible to apply for a safari driving permit. First, you need to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your company, then you must present a valid certificate saying that you passed the 'Tourist Guide Training Program'. Additionally, your UAE driving licence must be at least two years old before you can apply. You must be medically fit, as per shown by your valid medical test result from one of the accredited hospitals.
Tram driving permit
For you to be eligible to apply for a tram driving permit, you should be working for a company that owns or operates trams. You need to present a certificate that you passed the tram driving training program designed according to the Competency Management System under direct supervision of the contractor, or owner or operator. Additionally, you should be at least 25 years old and your valid UAE driving licence should be at least five years old. You also need to present a valid medical test result to certify that you’re medically fit to work.
Driving permit for vehicles of special nature
If you’re a corporate employee whose job requires you to drive within the premises of your company, you are eligible to apply for the driving permit for vehicles of special nature. Prior to applying for this permit, however, you need to pass the traffic signs test and the practical test by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). You will also need to have a valid permit for a training and inspection site related to works of special nature. Additionally, you must present valid eye test results certifying that your eyesight is in perfect condition. It is worth nothing that this special driving permit cannot be used outside your company's premises.
Occupational driving permit
Heavy vehicle and bus drivers, and personal drivers of light vehicles employed by Dubai residents or citizens can apply for this special driving permit. They need to be medically fit, as per shown by valid medical test results from one of the accredited hospitals.
You can apply for a special driving permit through the RTA website by doing the following:
You can also apply for a special driving permit through one of the three accredited driving institutes.
If you live around the Al Jaddaf area, you can apply for a special driving permit at Belhasa Driving Institute located behind Al Wasl Club. It is open on Sunday from 7am to 3pm and it is open from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday.
You can also apply for a permit at Emirates Transport Driving Institute from 08.15am to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday. You can also visit it on Saturday, between 8am and 5pm. It is located on 13th street, behind Al Bustan Center and Al Nahda metro station, Al Qusais 1.
Likewise, you can visit Galadari Motor Driving Centre between 8am and 10pm from Sunday to Friday. The institute is located near Amman Street, Al Qusais Industrial Area 4.
Here is how much it will cost when you apply for your safari driving permit:
Meanwhile, to get your occupational driving permit, you need to pay:
Here is a breakdown of how much it will cost for you to get your tram driving permit:
For the driving permit for vehicles of special nature, you need to pay for the following:
Additionally, you have to prepare between Dh200 and Dh700 for your medical test. The price varies depending on the hospital.
Special learning permits
The tram learning permit is valid for six months, while other types of permits are valid for three months.
Special driving permits
The driving permit for vehicles of special nature is valid for two years, while other types of permits such as safari driving permit, tram driving permit, and occupational driving permit is valid for one year.
