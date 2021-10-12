Sharjah resident shares incredible weight loss journey

Savita Jaswal lost 19 kgs in just three months.

Savita Jaswal had two options: keep ignoring her increasing knee pain or put an end to it by going on an incredible weight loss journey. When she chose the latter option, Jaswal bore the fruits of her hard work in just three months during which she lost 19 kgs.

An immigration consultant by profession, Jaswal resides in Sharjah. Originally from Punjab, India, Jaswal’s situation got out of hand and she was forced to opt for a fitness journey which would put her health out of risk.

Jaswal soon set herself on a course that required more than just workouts. Like every person who has been on this journey, Jaswal, too, realised that maintaining a particular diet matters as much as exercise.

Jaswal tells us about her incredible weight loss journey.

Why was this worth doing? Why was it important for you to get in shape?

The medical impact of unwanted weight gain is painful, expensive, pleasure-limiting, and at times, deadly. When we look at the benefits from weight loss, one fact is crystal clear; everyone should pursue and try to maintain their optimum weight. It is simply the right thing to do.

I had joint pain. My doctor had advised me to lose weight since any extra kilos would just go to add pressure on my knees. There was a time when I did not care about my health and weight at all and used to eat junk food without caring about its consequences.

Soon, the kilos started piling up, my clothes started getting tighter and my health began to take the beating of my unhealthy lifestyle. People started passing unsolicited comments about my weight and I realised that enough was enough. I knew I needed to get back in shape, so I started my weight loss journey and did not look back.

I feel that workouts should be tailored as per needs and should not feel like a burden. So my workout routine includes yoga for 1 hour daily at 5am.

What inspired you and your confidence on this journey?

When my husband and I were returning from India to Dubai in April this year, my husband got sick. Unfortunately, my husband tested positive for Covid-19. We both were quarantined for 14 days. During that time, we both realised the importance of health. Both of us decided to start our weight loss journey.

My motivation came from my husband and father-in-law who is also my source of inspiration. He always supported and boosted me with positive thoughts that built my confidence. Moreover, it feels incredibly amazing when people compliment you on your weight loss or ask for tips. Also, when I see my old clothes, it makes me feel very happy.

What did you change in your life to make it happen?

I had tried to lose weight multiple times in the past but I never quite succeeded. After many failed attempts, I learned the four essential secrets to lose weight. These secrets are Dedication, Willpower, Patience and a Healthy Diet. We need to stick to a healthy and nutritious diet, instead of binge eating.

What was your biggest struggle during this ourney?

The biggest struggle during the journey was to remain focused and wake up in the morning at 4:30am to be ready for yoga. It is human nature to make excuses about not having time for things costing too much money, but the reality is that people who don’t lose weight lack the willpower to do what is necessary when it’s required. Eating the right food, exercising the right amount, going to bed at the right time and drinking enough water.

Are you content now? Or is there another goal you want to reach?

I am satisfied with this journey, However, I want to continue until I reach 62kg. I see myself as a fit and healthy person, who would still be working on achieving fitness goals and following a healthy lifestyle.

On my quest, I have realised that losing weight is not as difficult as it may seem in the beginning. It is also not the easiest task in the world, but there is absolutely nothing in this world that you cannot achieve once you set your mind to it. When you finally do so, you will experience incomparable joy and happiness.

Tips from Savita Jaswal

Weight loss is possible only if you combine the right workout with healthy eating and practice portion control. We should also avoid white rice, bread, refined sugar as much as possible. Also, multi-grains help in accelerating weight loss and maintain it in the long run. Avoid bananas, mangoes and rapes. My calorie intake was between 1000 to 1200 per day.

We should also concentrate on chewing food well, drinking water adequately and being regular and focused with workouts.

During the journey, weight loss becomes constant and after some time we are unable to lose weight despite following the same diet and exercise. That stage is called Plateau. In order to break it, you should take a cheat day. But, from the next day, follow the same diet and work out in a focused manner for effective results.

Savita Jaswal’s diet:

Between breakfast to lunch: Drink 4 glasses of warm water

Between lunch to dinner: Drink 3-4 glasses of warm water

Pre-breakfast (empty stomach): I start my day by having two glasses of lukewarm lemon water with 1 tablespoon of a mixture of natural spices which consists of cumin seeds, flax Seeds, carom seeds and fennel seeds

Breakfast: Green apple with yoghurt or besan chila or oats or upma

Pre-lunch: Cherries 8 to 10 pcs, orange

Lunch: One bowl full of vegetables, 1 chapati (multigrain), a portion of salad includes (lettuce, cucumber, white onion, tomato, carrot)

Post lunch (around 6 pm): Pineapple or avocado or watermelon or sweet melon or fresh coconut water.

Dinner: Skip the dinner. Drink only 100 ml portion of milk with one date (optional)

husain@khaleejtimes.com