Salman Hyder: Simplifying the UAE visa experience for the world

The Pakistani entrepreneur is revolutionising the UAE’s digital visa and business services

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape of the UAE, one name stands out for his relentless pursuit of innovation and customer trust - Salman Hyder, founder of UAEVisa.com and Express Business Formation and Services. A true visionary, Hyder has built two leading platforms that have redefined the UAE’s online visa and business setup ecosystem.

Coming from a strong background in information technology and marketing, and originally from Karachi, Hyder’s success reflects his deep understanding of how technology and strategy can combine to simplify complex systems for global users.

Today, both UAEVisa.com and EBFS maintain a strong presence across digital and social media platforms, reflecting the modern, customer-first vision that defines Mr. Hyder’s leadership.

From DubaiVisa.com to UAEVisa.com - A journey of reinvention

Hyder’s entrepreneurial journey began with the creation of DubaiVisa.com - a pioneering online idea conceptualised and founded by him. He was the first founder who initiated the domain acquisition and developed the original concept for simplifying UAE visa applications globally. Despite its success, Hyder later parted ways with the project due to financial constraints - a phase that only strengthened his determination to build something even greater.

That vision led to UAEVisa.com, a platform that has quickly become a benchmark in the visa facilitation industry. Under his leadership, the platform has introduced a streamlined, hassle-free online process that allows applicants to obtain their UAE visas with speed, clarity, and confidence - all at highly competitive rates.

Empowering global travellers and entrepreneurs

Beyond tourism, Hyder’s commitment to empowering expatriates and investors led him to establish Express Business Formation and Services (EBFS), a UAE-based consultancy that helps entrepreneurs from around the world set up their businesses in the Emirates.

From company registration to licensing, legal documentation, and visa processing, the firm provides end-to-end business setup solutions - making it easier for newcomers to navigate the UAE’s dynamic business environment.

Innovation with purpose

Hyder’s work is not just about technology - it’s about trust. In an industry often criticised for hidden fees and unreliable agents, UAEVisa.com stands out as a transparent, customer-centric brand. The platform ensures that every application follows official UAE government guidelines, maintaining compliance and authenticity across every transaction.

He believes that technology should empower, not confuse. That principle guides every product and service under his leadership.

A Pakistani visionary in the heart of the UAE

Born and raised in Karachi, Salman Hyder’s success story is a testament to hard work, creativity, and resilience. He represents a generation of entrepreneurs who blend South Asian ingenuity with Middle Eastern opportunity - building bridges that benefit both nations economically and socially.

The road ahead

Looking ahead, Hyder envisions UAEVisa.com as not just a visa platform but a comprehensive travel and business facilitation ecosystem. His goal is to integrate smart services - including travel insurance, corporate sponsorships, and digital ID verification - all under one roof.

With every new milestone, he proves that even the most challenging circumstances can lead to extraordinary transformations when guided by vision and purpose.

For more information, visit https://uaevisa.com/ and https://ebfs.ae/