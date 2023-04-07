Watch: Vehicle cuts across 4 lanes on UAE highway, collides with truck and overturns

Police highlight dangers of sudden deviation, which can lead to serious accidents

By Web Desk Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 8:11 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 9:52 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday released a video on their social media platforms highlighting the dangers of sudden deviation by motorists.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to avoid overtaking other vehicles in a wrong manner and to ensure that the road ahead is clear before planning to overtake or change lanes.

The authority reminded motorists not change lanes in a reckless manner that puts the driver and others at risk.

It has also drivers to make sure they are in the correct lane before moving to another track.

In the awareness post, the force urged motorists to use indicators when they change lanes, avoid sudden deviation, and make sure to use the correct lane when moving to another road.

The social media awareness drive is part of an initiative titled ‘Your Comment’.

ALSO READ: