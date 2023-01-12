Watch: Etihad Rail to pass through Abu Dhabi forest; passengers to enjoy stunning UAE scenery

National railway team ensured that wildlife and natural habitats are protected through the construction of bridges, canals, and animal crossings

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:42 PM

The Etihad Rail is now passing through Al Maha Forest in Abu Dhabi — promising stunning sceneries to passengers when it finally starts operations.

In a video shared on Twitter, Etihad Rail showed how the tracks crossed the forest and how the scenery would look during dusk.

The forest is a beautiful destination that would give passengers the opportunity to observe rare desert dwellers, according to the national railway.

Etihad Rail took careful measures to protect the natural habitats and wildlife through the construction of bridges, canals, and animal crossings, it added in the tweet. These are expected to strengthen the UAE’s integrated and sustainable transport ecosystem.

Year 2022 was remarkable for Etihad Rail. From January to December, the rail crossed several milestones — including the 75 per cent completion of its 1,200km-long network that will extend from the border of Saudi Arabia to the border of Oman.

It also saw Dubai and Abu Dhabi being connected by rail for the very first time, a moment that was witnessed in person by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail. Together, they installed the final piece on the railway track.

In December last year, the first prototype of the passenger train was revealed during the National Day celebrations.

Once completed, passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes. The trains, which will reach top speeds of 200kmph, are expected to reduce commute times by up to 40 per cent.

A top Etihad Rail official had earlier said that the railways will be integrated with all modes of transport so that passengers can get a “door-to-door” service to ensure they reach their final destination from the station in the utmost comfort.

