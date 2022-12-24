Video: 17 driverless taxis, buses, trams now serving Abu Dhabi residents and tourists

Capital's futuristic Smart Mobility Project on Yas and Saadiyat islands enters its second phase

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 24 Dec 2022, 5:12 PM

From the UAE's first driverless taxi to robo buses and trains, a fleet of 17 autonomous vehicles is now running on Abu Dhabi roads as the emirate's futuristic smart mobility project enters its second phase.

Eight Txai self-driving cabs, six mini robo buses, and three autonomous rapid transits (ART) – an improved rapid transport system operating without rails — are currently being operated on Yas and Saadiyat islands. There are also some 20 charging stations on these destinations.

In its first phase, the ART trackless trams on wheels will provide services to Yas Island's main tourist attractions and commercial hubs. Here's how it looks:

The ART service — along with other autonomous rides — cover theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and other hotspots like Yas Mall, Yas Beach, Yas Plaza, and more on Yas Island.

The route of self-driving cabs on Saadiyat Island includes a number of new stations like Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Manarat Al Saadiyat, NYU Abu Dhabi, St Regis Hotel, Saadiyat Beach, Lycée Français International Théodore Monod school, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resorts, Saadiyat Beach Residences and Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi. The route is 47.5 km long, and the service runs from 8am to 8pm throughout the week.

Meanwhile, robo buses ply on nine different streets mostly connected through the Jacques Chirac Street on Saadiyat Island. Customers can download and install the Txai app to book and track their rides.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi noted that the initiative comes in line with the vision of the leadership to make emirate’s cities smarter and more sustainable.

ALSO READ:

The project is part of efforts to build a smart mobility system that supports development across various sectors and facilitates movement of residents and visitors to the emirate in a more eco-friendly and sustainable way. It also reduces carbon emissions, thus helping the country achieve its sustainable development goals.

Officially launched during the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the smart mobility project is carried out in collaboration between the DMT, the ITC and Bayanat, an-ADX listed public company with majority shareholding by G42 that specialises in AI-powered geospatial intelligence..

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat, said: “When we think of the future, we think of how Bayanat can empower and enhance the public transport system with intelligent, innovative solutions. Autonomous vehicle technology will transform mobility in Abu Dhabi into something more efficient and attractive to the public. Through our strategic partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre, we are making intelligent, eco-friendly and safe transit accessible for all to serve the community better. This is just the beginning of what is to come as we continue to work to realize the potential of advanced technology in our everyday lives.”