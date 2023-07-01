UAE: New taxi fare announced in this emirate

The advisory comes after fuel prices have been set for the month of July

Indian girl obsessed with mobile game runs away from home, taxi driver 2, india

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 6:39 PM

A UAE transport authority on Saturday announced new taxi fares, which took effect immediately.

In an advisory, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

This rate — which applies throughout the month of July — is 1 fil higher than last month's Dh1.81 for every kilometre.

The change comes a day after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh3.70 more than last month. Check the rates here.

ALSO READ: