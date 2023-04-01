UAE fuel prices slashed: Transport authority announces drop in taxi fares

Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
Ajman's transport authority on Saturday announced a change in taxi fares in the emirate, as lower fuel prices take effect.
Ajman Transport said in a tweet that for the month of April, the cab fares will be at Dh1.82 per kilometre — marking a 2-fil drop from last month's rate of Dh1.84 per kilometre.
The change comes as the UAE cuts petrol prices by up to 8 fils per litre. The price of Super 98 petrol dropped 7 fils from Dh3.09 to Dh 3.01, while the cost of Special 95 fell from Dh 2.97 to Dh 2.90. E-Plus 91, which was Dh 2.90 in March, would be Dh 2.82 in April. Diesel prices fell from Dh 3.14 to Dh3.03.
The reduction comes after two consecutive months of increases, bringing relief to residents.
Since UAE started deregulating prices in 2015, the UAE’s Fuel Price Committee has been revising the local retail fuel rates at the end of every month. Petrol prices in the country are much cheaper than in the US and most Asian and European countries because of low tax rates. In the UAE, only a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) applies to consumers.
ALSO READ:
Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is offering a package that includes ID and passport issuance
Live music and dance performances; free activities for children and spiced mangoes can be a fun combination
The Ras Al Khaimah authorities launched an awareness drive, aiming to educate road users on the dangers associated with this serious offence
Homes worth over Dh100 million are selling almost like hotcakes, with some investors doubling their investments, depending on the property's location
A growing number of wedding and event planners across the globe have been recommending the city to couples as the perfect venue for such a once-in-a-lifetime event
Visitors can also get a 50 per cent discount on some food and drinks, and enjoy their meals while soaking up stunning views of the Arabian Sea