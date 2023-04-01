UAE fuel prices slashed: Transport authority announces drop in taxi fares

The change comes as the country cuts petrol rates by up to 8 fils per litre

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 6:24 PM

Ajman's transport authority on Saturday announced a change in taxi fares in the emirate, as lower fuel prices take effect.

Ajman Transport said in a tweet that for the month of April, the cab fares will be at Dh1.82 per kilometre — marking a 2-fil drop from last month's rate of Dh1.84 per kilometre.

The change comes as the UAE cuts petrol prices by up to 8 fils per litre. The price of Super 98 petrol dropped 7 fils from Dh3.09 to Dh 3.01, while the cost of Special 95 fell from Dh 2.97 to Dh 2.90. E-Plus 91, which was Dh 2.90 in March, would be Dh 2.82 in April. Diesel prices fell from Dh 3.14 to Dh3.03.

The reduction comes after two consecutive months of increases, bringing relief to residents.

Since UAE started deregulating prices in 2015, the UAE’s Fuel Price Committee has been revising the local retail fuel rates at the end of every month. Petrol prices in the country are much cheaper than in the US and most Asian and European countries because of low tax rates. In the UAE, only a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) applies to consumers.

