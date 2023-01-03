UAE: 30% discount on bus fare announced for some Ajman residents

The transport authority aims to encourage the use of public services

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 4:56 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 4:59 PM

The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) on Tuesday announced a 30 per cent discount for students who hold Massar Cards.

According to a social media post shared by the authority, the move aims to encourage pupils to use public buses.

The bus fleet in the Emirate has been recently updated to meet the growing demand for public transport services. The authority added two more types of buses to serve members of the public – a 12-person capacity and a 14-person capacity.

Where to apply for Massar card

Visit the authority’s official webiste: www.ta.gov.ae Visit the Ajman Central bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street

Guide to applying online

Go to the official website and select Massar Card Request Enter Emirates ID details and proceed to application form Complete the details and then upload documents Upload copy of Emirates ID and recent photo Submit the application A confirmation mail will be sent to your registered email ID Take a printout of confirmation mail and visit Ajman central bus station Make the payment and receive your Massar card

How to apply at central bus station

Provide Emirates ID and other documents at the counter Receive the card after payment and charge it according to your requirements

Cost of Massar Card

A Massar card costs Dh25 The card comes with a balance of Dh20.

