Rail-less trains in Abu Dhabi: Routes, stations, timings; what you need to know

Is the Automated Rapid Transport system a Metro, tram, train or a bus?

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 1:41 PM

A tram-like mode of transport has been making heads turn in the UAE’s Capital over the past few days. As Khaleej Times reported earlier this week, the rail-less trains have been plying on the Abu Dhabi island.

Called Automated Rapid Transport (ART), the three-carriage system is being piloted by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The smart, environment-friendly public transportation system enhances mobility options for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi. “ITC teams have built a highly efficient and fully integrated infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of safety, comfort and quality for customers,” the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Thursday.

Here is all you need to know about ART:

Is the system a Metro, tram, train or a bus?

In a video, the media office called ART “rail-less buses”. Each electric bus has a capacity to carry 200 passengers at a time.

ARTs are a cross between buses and trams. Featuring seats along the two sides of the carriage, the carriages also offer straps for standing passengers. It is operated by a driver.

What is the route and how many stations does ART serve?

During the pilot phase, the trains will pass through 25 stations along routes extending about 27km. The buses run from Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall, passing along Zayed the First Street and the Corniche Street on Abu Dhabi island.

Stops include Corniche, Sheikha Fatima Park, Khalidiya Park, Qasr Al Hosn, NMC Specialty and Lifeline hospitals, Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Mosque, the Galleria Al Maryah Island and Marina Square, among others.

Do the ARTs run on dedicated tracks?

The buses ply on main roads of the Abu Dhabi island and are driven as per traffic rules enforced in the Capital.

Does the system operate on all days of the week?

No. Currently, it operates from Friday to Sunday.

What are the timings of the service?

First and last trip from Reem Mall: 10am and 2pm, respectively

First and last trip from Marina Mall: 11am and 3pm, respectively

