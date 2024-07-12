Flying to Dubai? Here's when the last Metro leaves Airport terminals 1, 3

The application fee is Dh200 and can go up to Dh420
If you are flying to Dubai and planning to take the Metro into the city, you should be aware of the timings of the public transport.
The Dubai Metro Red Line runs from 5am till 1am (on the next day) from Monday to Thursday. On Saturday, it runs from 5am till midnight. On Sunday, the Dubai Metro runs from 8am till midnight.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, it is recommended to check whether the metro is running beforehand as timings may be affected due to public holidays.
Take a look at the timings of every day in the week below:
To Expo 2020, UAE Exchange
Weekdays: 10.58pm
Friday: 11.58pm
Saturday: 10.59pm
Sunday: 10.59pm
To Centrepoint
Weekdays: 12am
Friday: 12.48am
Saturday: 11.59pm
Sunday: 11.59pm
To Expo 2020, UAE Exchange
Weekdays: 10.56pm
Friday: 11.56pm
Saturday: 10.57pm
Sunday: 10.58pm
To Centrepoint
Weekdays: 12.02am (next day)
Friday: 1.02am (Saturday)
Saturday: 12.01am (Sunday)
Sunday: 12.01am (Monday)
ALSO READ:
The application fee is Dh200 and can go up to Dh420
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has created a simple way to register for a domain name online
Credit cards can be powerful financial tools when used wisely, but beware of the pitfalls
For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewed is relatively simple and straightforward
It's essential to be aware of local medication laws when travelling to the UAE, as non-compliance can lead to serious consequences
In Dubai, any noise that is louder than normal conversation or the hum of an air conditioner can be reported
From cost to process to raising complaints, here's all you need to know
A guide on the documents required, process and fees for different types of medical facilities