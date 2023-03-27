Dubai: Want to catch a cab? You could soon travel in a taxi that looks like this

Dubai Taxi announces trial of new electric vehicle as part of its service

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has begun trials of the Skywell electric vehicle as part of its limo service.

As part of a feasibility study to assess electric vehicles (EVs), DTC is undertaking a trial period for multiple models produced by various companies. The trial period of the Skywell EV, which lasts for three months, includes testing the vehicle on Dubai roads to identify its features and ability to operate within the DTC fleet.

"This strategic operational step is in line with the best practices for achieving the vision of our leaders to offer quality services that make customers happier and enrich the mobility experience across Dubai. Such a drive warrants delivering top-notch services while ensuring comfort and safety in line with the top environmental protection standards to achieve emission-free transportation by 2050,” said Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC.

Eco-friendly vehicles currently make up 70 per cent of the DTC fleet. “The DTC strives to add 70 eco-friendly vehicles to its fleet each year, in a bid to migrate to emission-free public transport means in Dubai. To accomplish this goal, DTC is introducing various brands of vehicles from different companies to attain optimal results that cater to customers according to the best standards of comfort, safety, and security while addressing the environmental conditions,” added Al Falasi.

EV charging stations

The DTC noted the “rapid expansion” of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the emirate, catering to a diverse range of types and models that can utilise the same station.

