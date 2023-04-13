Dubai sees 40% spike in taxis booked online

Over 9 million trips were made via ride-hailing app Hala in 2022

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:39 PM

Ride-hailing Hala taxi service on Careem app has experienced a remarkable 40 per cent growth rate, with over 9 million trips booked in 2022, Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has announced on Thursday.

The rise is credited to the introduction of 1,300 new vehicles, raising the total number of Hala taxis operating in Dubai to 4,700, DTC added.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, said they are “committed to providing world-class and environmentally friendly transportation options to enhance customer satisfaction.”

DTC also seeks to expand the taxi fleet and deploy more hybrid vehicles in line with the Dubai Government's Vision 2050, which focuses on transitioning to eco-friendly systems and reducing carbon emissions.

Currently, DTC has about 4,000 hybrid vehicles, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of their total fleet of around 5,200 taxis.

Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We are immensely proud of the outstanding results achieved through our partnership with DTC. Delivering reliable services to customers and users of DTC vehicles demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering top- quality services to the highest standards.”

Hala is a joint venture between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem. It facilitates the process of hailing a taxi, and enables clients to know the estimated trip duration, as well as track the route of the trip.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: