Dubai sees 40% spike in taxis booked online

Earlier, the previous threshold of Dh1,000 for exemption of parcels and shipments had been lowered to Dh300
Ride-hailing Hala taxi service on Careem app has experienced a remarkable 40 per cent growth rate, with over 9 million trips booked in 2022, Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has announced on Thursday.
The rise is credited to the introduction of 1,300 new vehicles, raising the total number of Hala taxis operating in Dubai to 4,700, DTC added.
Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, said they are “committed to providing world-class and environmentally friendly transportation options to enhance customer satisfaction.”
DTC also seeks to expand the taxi fleet and deploy more hybrid vehicles in line with the Dubai Government's Vision 2050, which focuses on transitioning to eco-friendly systems and reducing carbon emissions.
Currently, DTC has about 4,000 hybrid vehicles, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of their total fleet of around 5,200 taxis.
Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We are immensely proud of the outstanding results achieved through our partnership with DTC. Delivering reliable services to customers and users of DTC vehicles demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering top- quality services to the highest standards.”
Hala is a joint venture between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem. It facilitates the process of hailing a taxi, and enables clients to know the estimated trip duration, as well as track the route of the trip.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Earlier, the previous threshold of Dh1,000 for exemption of parcels and shipments had been lowered to Dh300
The local government entity is bringing its services closer to senior citizens and people of determination
One mega infrastructure network is expected to slash travel time from 20 minutes to about seven
Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service
For newborn Emiratis, the ministry is offering a package that includes ID and passport issuance
Live music and dance performances; free activities for children and spiced mangoes can be a fun combination
The Ras Al Khaimah authorities launched an awareness drive, aiming to educate road users on the dangers associated with this serious offence