Dubai: RTA warns residents about unauthorised modes of transport

Authority lists potential drawbacks and dangers of using public transport that has not been authorised by the emirate

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 2:42 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has issued a warning against using unauthorised modes of public transport.

In a video shared online, RTA lists the advantages passengers have when travelling by RTA transport, versus the corresponding drawbacks of illegal and unauthorised means of transport.

When using RTA transport, passengers can:

1. Use nol card, which is an alternative to cash

2. Retrieve lost items easily by going through the proper channels

3. Travel with professional drivers who are well-trained

4. File complaints in case they are unsatisfied with their travel

However, when using unauthorised transport, passengers:

1. Need to carry cash at all times

2. Have less of a chance of retrieving lost items

3. Might be subject to unprofessional behaviour

4. Cannot file complaints

