Dubai's Bus-On-Demand expands to Al Satwa, Al Quoz, Mirdif; ridership rises 25%

Dubai’s Bus-On-Demand service has expanded to Al Satwa, Al Quoz and Mirdif, taking the total number of areas covered by the service to 20, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The expansion is expected to provide residents and visitors in the three areas with more flexible and affordable transport options. It will also improve first- and last-mile connectivity by helping passengers travel between residential neighbourhoods and nearby public transport stations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

High demand

The service carried more than half a million passengers during the first six months of 2026. According to RTA, 527,000 riders used the buses during the period, marking an increase of 25.1 per cent compared with the first half of 2025.

June recorded the highest monthly ridership so far this year, with 105,990 passengers using the service. RTA said that the increase reflects growing public confidence in the service, as well as the convenience offered through its mobile application.

The authority has expanded the number of operating areas by 54 per cent and increased the fleet to 55 buses to meet the growing demand. The service allows passengers to book shared bus journeys based on their location and destination, rather than depending only on fixed routes and stops.

RTA said that the expansion supports its strategy to strengthen first- and last-mile transport solutions across Dubai. It also forms part of the emirate’s wider plans to provide seamless and sustainable mobility options for residents and visitors.

How to book RTA's Bus-On-Demand service

Passengers can access the service by downloading the Dubai Bus-On-Demand application and registering their details. They can then enter their pick-up and drop-off locations and book their journey through the app.

Payments can be made using credit cards, debit cards or nol cards. RTA said that the different payment options are intended to make the booking process easier and more convenient for passengers.

The Bus-On-Demand service is currently available in Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Academic City, Al Rigga, Port Saeed, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Oud Metha and Al Karama.

It also operates in Barsha Heights, Al Mankhool, Dubai International Financial Centre, Al Warqaa, Dubai Investment Park, Jumeirah Village Circle and Al Qusais, along with the newly added areas of Al Satwa, Al Quoz and Mirdif.

RTA said that it would continue developing the service and improving the passenger experience as part of Dubai’s goal to build a smart, convenient and sustainable public transport network.