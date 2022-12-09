Dubai: RTA announces extended Metro operating hours during Fifa World Cup

The last train will depart 45 minutes after the last game

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 3:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced revised Metro timings for the Fifa World Cup.

The change in timings will go into effect from today (Friday, December 9) and last for the duration of the sporting event in Qatar.

The authority noted that the revision is to ensure "an easy trip to [one's] destination during the football season".

The last Metro will depart 45 minutes after the last game, with an added 1.5 hours service extension. The full list of extended timings can be viewed below:

Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 5am to 2.30am (the next day) Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 5am to 2.30am (the next day) Saturday, December 17 5am to 1am (the next day) Sunday, December 18 8am to 1am (the next day)

Nearly 1,400 daily Dubai Metro trips, 700 additional taxis, 60 dedicated public buses, and three marine transit means were announced to help transport up to 1,200 passengers per hour during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled its master plan for managing the mobility of residents and visitors at fan zones in Dubai, and facilitating the movement of fans flying to Qatar through Al Maktoum International Airport.

Authorities had also said that they would take real-time traffic conditions into account to allocate resources accordingly.

ALSO READ: