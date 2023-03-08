Dubai: RTA announces Dh20,000 cash prize for 'safe riders' under new initiative

The reward programme was launched as part of the ongoing Gulf Traffic Week

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 2:28 PM

Heads up, cyclists and e-scooter riders in Dubai: You have a chance to win a cash prize from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — but only if you are following traffic rules and regulations.

The RTA on Wednesday launched a two-day initiative to reward responsible riders on roads.

In a tweet, the authority said it would be giving away a total of Dh20,000 cash prizes as part of the drive called 'The Safe Rider'.

Out of the dozens of Dubai residents who use bicycles and electric scooters every day, 20 will be randomly picked to win Dh1,000.

However, "participants must adhere to all traffic safety rules to qualifty," the RTA stressed. These regulations include wearing safety gear, sticking to speed limits, and using the right lanes.

The initiative was launched as part of Gulf Traffic Week 2023 activities, which is running until March 12.

