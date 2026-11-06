Dubai RTA adds four new abras to marine transport fleet in the emirate

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added four new fourth-generation traditional abras to its marine transport fleet. The new boats were built to the latest approved technical specifications and designs for this model.

The move is part of RTA's ongoing effort to improve public transport services, enhance the customer experience, and better integrate Dubai's different transport modes.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said the addition supports RTA's work to develop marine transport as a key part of Dubai's sustainable mobility network.

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He said these efforts strengthen Dubai's position as a leading global city for quality of life, tourism, and business. They also give residents and visitors more diverse, safe, and comfortable ways to get around.

"The introduction of the new abras builds on RTA's ongoing efforts to develop marine transport services and improve their operational efficiency, offering an integrated, more comfortable, and safer passengers travel experience," he said. "This aligns with RTA's strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that keep pace with Dubai's rapid growth."

Upgraded passenger experience

Each new abra carries 24 passengers. The boats were designed to the highest approved engineering and technical standards and fully comply with the health and safety requirements of the Dubai Universal Design Code.

"This ensures a safe and comfortable travel environment that caters to the needs of all segments of society," Al Zarooni said.

The new abras were also designed with security, safety, and environmental sustainability in mind. They have secured certificates of conformity with applicable regulations and safety requirements under the relevant Gulf Standard Specifications.

RTA has introduced a package of operational and service improvements to upgrade the passenger experience. These include:

Upgraded seating and flooring designs

More efficient use of interior space

Designated areas for People of Determination to make movement and use easier

The changes aim to achieve the highest levels of inclusivity and accessibility.

Smart systems on board

The new abras are equipped with smart systems and modern technologies to improve the journey and raise service quality. These include:

Digital screens showing real-time information, safety content, and awareness messages

Electronic destination boards, a first for the fourth-generation model

These systems let passengers access operational information clearly and easily, while improving operating efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Upgrading the marine transport fleet is part of RTA's vision to deliver an integrated and sustainable transport network. The authority says the new abras support Dubai's future smart mobility objectives, improve service quality for residents and visitors, and reinforce the emirate's position as a leading global model for modern, integrated transport systems.