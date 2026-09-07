Dubai's Onpassive Metro station renamed to Garmin under 10-year deal

The station Dubai Metro station previously known as ONPASSIVE is about to become the Garmin Metro Station under a new deal signed by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

RTA has signed a 10-year agreement with Garmin, the global brand known for smartwatches, fitness trackers and GPS navigation devices. The deal was made through AMIT Retail, Garmin's exclusive distributor in the UAE.

Located between Al Quoz and Al Safa, this metro station first opened as Noor Bank metro station in 2010. It was renamed as Al Safa Station in November 2020 before being renamed as Onpassive in January 2023 after the artificial intelligence company bought the naming rights.

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The changes will be rolled out between September and November 2026. The new Garmin station joins a growing list of branded stops across the Red and Green Lines, turning metro stations into high-value investment platforms while giving brands a way to connect with the community.

Initiative success

Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of RTA's Rail Agency, said, "Garmin's joining of the Dubai Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative reaffirms its success in attracting leading brands from a diverse range of business sectors," he said.

He added that the initiative helps strengthen public-private partnerships and supports Dubai's economic growth. " RTA launched the initiative in 2009 as the first of its kind globally, offering private companies and organisations an exceptional opportunity to strengthen their brand presence through Dubai Metro stations,” he said. “Dubai Metro has become an icon and a prominent landmark of this global city, which offers abundant economic and investment opportunities not only regionally but worldwide."

Clifton Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said the company is proud to be part of Dubai's iconic transport network. "At Garmin, our mission is to create products that become an essential part of our customers' lives, empowering them to confidently navigate their adventures, fitness journeys and health and wellness goals," he said.

"We are proud to collaborate with RTA and our valued distributor AMIT Retail to help people move through the world with greater confidence, connection and purpose."

Changes for commuters

RTA will update the name of Garmin Metro Station on all internal and external wayfinding signage across metro stations as well as on digital smart systems and RTA’s public transport apps over the coming days.

The onboard audio announcements will be updated before and upon arrival at the station. The authority has called on Metro riders to note the updated station name across the mentioned platforms, reassuring passengers that RTA’s teams will be on hand during the transition period for assistance or further enquiries.