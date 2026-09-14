Dubai begins studies on Metro link between two airports

Dubai has started the study of the Metro link between two of its airports, according to RTA chief. The proposed connection would link Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the discussions and studies were being carried out with the airport authorities.

"International consultants are also involved in the work. The studies are expected to take about one year before the findings are ready," said Al Tayer.

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RTA is currently building the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The authority also plans to issue the tender for the Gold Line by the end of 2026.

The Blue and Gold Line projects have a combined estimated cost of about Dh55 billion. After both lines are completed, the Metro network is expected to grow from 90km today to 162km by 2032. This would represent an increase of 80 per cent.

The Blue Line is scheduled to be completed in 2029, while the Gold Line is due to be completed in 2032.