Dubai Metro services back to normal after technical glitch

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that services have resumed to normal after the Red Line experienced a technical glitch.
Dubai Metro services were affected between Equiti station and Jebel Ali station. Alternative buses had been provided for travellers.
The authority said in a tweet, "RTA informs you that the service between Equiti Station and Jabal Ali station is back to normal. Thank you for your cooperation."
