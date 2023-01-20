Dubai Metro services back to normal after technical glitch

Alternative buses had been provided for travellers

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 7:35 AM

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that services have resumed to normal after the Red Line experienced a technical glitch.

Dubai Metro services were affected between Equiti station and Jebel Ali station. Alternative buses had been provided for travellers.

The authority said in a tweet, "RTA informs you that the service between Equiti Station and Jabal Ali station is back to normal. Thank you for your cooperation."

