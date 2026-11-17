Dubai has announced on Tuesday the holiday for government employees to celebrate UAE's 55th National Day.

Public sector employees in the emirate will get a three-day break, from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. When added to the weekend, this translates into a five-day break. The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) clarified that official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7.

Earlier in November, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that government employees will get a three-day break on the National Day. December 2, 3 and 4 — Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday — have been declared a break by the government

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Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Monday, December 7. This will make Eid Al Etihad a five-day break for employees who enjoy Saturday and Sunday as their usual weekend.

Private sector employees in the UAE will get a two-day break for this year's National Day. MoHRE said that they will get December 2 and 3 off for the occasion.

Celebrated on December 2 and 3 each year, the UAE's National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad, brings together citizens and residents to celebrate the country's unity, heritage and sucess, while reflecting on the journey of the seven emirates since the formation of the Union in 1971.

This year's celebrations will focus on the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country's journey over the past 55 years, highlighting the shared values, traditions and experiences that connect people across the Emirates. The country celebrates the Year of the Family in 2026, highlighting the importance of family cohesion and strong relations.