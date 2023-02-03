Dubai: Get free taxi ride as app launches cashback scheme

Up to Dh1-million fine in Abu Dhabi: 18 illegal housing violations that can get residents, landlords penalties
Ride-hailing app Yango on Friday announced the launch of a loyalty programme in Dubai, giving commuters a chance to get a free ride.
The scheme, called Yango Plus, is available for all users. Those who sign up for the programmme via the app can get 10 per cent cashback points from a ride. One point is equivalent to Dh1.
Riders can keep accumulating points and spend these to pay for their next ride. Yango confirmed that if they have enough points to cover the next trip, Plus members can get the ride for free.
"Users can receive cashback points from rides paid by card and spend them in both Business and Premier served with no limit: more rides mean more points," it said.
Yango is an international ride-hailing service that was launched in Dubai in September 2022.
Users can order rides via the app choosing between the Business service class, with premium class cars, such as Lexus ES, and the Premier service class, with luxury cars including GMC Yukon, Mercedes S-class, BMW 7 Series.
Yango app uses its own technologies, which help reduce the net cost of the trip and the time that a driver spends seeking customers.
The service already operates in more than 20 countries across the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.
