E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Forget your Nol card at home often? Digitise it in 6 steps

If you have a Samsung phone, then you should be able to digitise your card and pay through your phone

by

Meher Dhanjal
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM

Have you found yourself scrambling to look for your Nol card while standing at the Metro gates?

Imagine scanning something you'll never forget to bring along – like your phone – to get on the Metro. You don't actually have to imagine, because it's possible!


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you have a Samsung phone, then you should be able to digitise your card and pay through your phone. This was made possible, earlier this year, after an agreement was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Samsung Gulf Electronics.


Here's how you can digitise your Nol card in 6 simple steps:

1. First, you need to get the Nol Pay app.

2. Once you install the app, you can link it with your UAE Pass app to be able to log in easily.

3. Then, you can tap on 'Get my Nol card'.

4. You will be able to see the option to digitise your Nol card – select the option. Make sure you have your physical card in hand!

5. After this, you will be directed to hold your Nol card to the back of your phone. Ensure that you keep it in place till the app asks you to.

6. Once done, the app will direct you to remove the card from behind your phone. It may take a few minutes for the entire process to take place and for your card to get digitised.

Please note that your physical card will be invalid after you complete this process.

ALSO READ:

Meher Dhanjal
Meher Dhanjal

More news from Life and Living