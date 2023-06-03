Dubai: Did you know you can book an RTA bus for Dh5? Here's how

This service is your 'ultimate ticket to hassle-free trips' across some of the busiest areas in the emirate, according to the authority

When it comes to public transport, Dubai never rests on its laurels — the city's authorities are always finding new ways to innovate and take its world-class public transport system to the next levels.

While we know that flying taxis will soon be hovering above the city, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) doesn't lose touch of the ground, closely paying attention to commuters' needs and providing more convenient transport options.

One service — which the RTA calls the 'ultimate ticket to hassle-free trips — allows residents and visitors to book a seat on a bus with just a few taps on their phones.

Called 'Bus on Demand', this transport facility is available around Al Barsha (1, 2, 3), Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Academic City.

"You can book the service individually or as a group, and travel within the same zone from where you started the journey," according to the RTA website.

It is similar to booking a cab: You specify your location and destination, and the app will tell you what time you can expect the bus, where you are supposed to board, and what time you'll reach your drop-off points.

The service is not only smart and efficient, it is affordable, too. A passenger will have to pay only Dh5, and if he/she is travelling with a group, the additional passengers will be charged only Dh4 each.

Here's how it works and how you can book it:

Download the smart app (Dubai Bus on Demand)

Register for the service.

Enter payment details (you can use a credit card or a nol card).

The app specifies the location of the bus, seat availability, arrival time, and the estimated travel time to the desired destination within the zone of operation.

Upon checking the details of pickup and drop-off, book the service.

Payment can be done on the app via credit card or through a nol card that should be tapped on the machines on board.

Wait for the bus at the designated time, hop aboard, and enjoy your trip.

Passengers can travel only within the same zone from where the trip originated, the RTA clarified. "The service area of each zone is provided in the smart app. Separate bookings are required for each trip within a certain zone," it added.

