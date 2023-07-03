Dubai airport travel: RTA temporarily closes bus stop till August 3

Dubai: Low-income families to get fire detection systems at home as part of Dh30-million safety project
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced the temporary closure of a bus stop.
The 241102 Airport Terminal 1 stop will remain closed from June 22 to August 3, 2023. The stop services the routes 77, 64A and 11A.
The RTA has provided alternatives for those looking to use these routes to travel to or from the airport:
For Route 11A: 544501 - Airport Terminal 3
For Route 64A: 556501 - Airport Terminal 1, External Parking
For Route 77: 544501 - Airport Terminal 3
