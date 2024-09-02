E-Paper

Paternity leave in UAE: Requirements, duration, all you need to know

Men working in the federal government and private sectors can use their paternity leave within six months of their child's birth

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:00 AM

In the UAE, paternity leave was introduced in August 2020 through the provisions outlined in Article 32 ('Other Leaves') of the New Employment Law. Approved in August 2020, the new provision in the UAE labour laws took effect in February 2022.

For new fathers, understanding paternity leave is key to balancing their professional and personal lives as they welcome a newborn into their family. Taking time off work to bond with their newborn and support their wife is crucial, making it easier for everyone to adjust to the changes that come with a growing family.


If you're a new father interested to learn more about the details of paternity leave in the UAE, such as how long you can be away from work and eligibility requirements, here's all you need to know:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Requirements

You’ll need to give your employer a copy of your child’s birth certificate, as this document is necessary to confirm your legal status as the child's parent.

It's also a good idea to notify your employer and file your leave request a few days before your baby is due. This advance notice helps ensure a smooth transition while you're away.

Additionally, make sure to review your company’s specific paternity leave policy, as there might be extra steps or requirements based on your firm's guidelines and internal policies.

Duration

Male employees in both the federal government and private sectors are entitled to five days of paternity leave, which is shorter compared to maternity leave — 45 calendar days for most employees, and 60 days for those in the federal government.

Although many private companies in the UAE provide a five-day paternity leave to their male employees, some firms are extending this benefit significantly, offering between 30 and 42 days of paternity leave.

Paternity leave can also differ for government employees. For example, male employees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi's governments are entitled to just three days of paternity leave.

Eligibility

If you’re a male employee working in the federal or private sector and you have a newborn, then you’re eligible for paternity leave. However, some employers might have a minimum employment requirement before you can take this leave. To avoid any issues, be sure to review your company’s policy before filing your paternity leave request.

When to take the leave

Once your employer has approved your request for paternity leave, you can use your paternity leave within six months of the birth of your child.

If you want to extend your time with your family, you can also combine your paternity leave with your annual leave, as long as both are taken within that six-month window.

ALSO READ:

Elizabeth Gonzales

