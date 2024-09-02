Paternity leave in UAE: Requirements, duration, all you need to know

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:00 AM

In the UAE, paternity leave was introduced in August 2020 through the provisions outlined in Article 32 ('Other Leaves') of the New Employment Law. Approved in August 2020, the new provision in the UAE labour laws took effect in February 2022.

For new fathers, understanding paternity leave is key to balancing their professional and personal lives as they welcome a newborn into their family. Taking time off work to bond with their newborn and support their wife is crucial, making it easier for everyone to adjust to the changes that come with a growing family.

If you're a new father interested to learn more about the details of paternity leave in the UAE, such as how long you can be away from work and eligibility requirements, here's all you need to know:

Requirements

You’ll need to give your employer a copy of your child’s birth certificate, as this document is necessary to confirm your legal status as the child's parent.

It's also a good idea to notify your employer and file your leave request a few days before your baby is due. This advance notice helps ensure a smooth transition while you're away.

Additionally, make sure to review your company’s specific paternity leave policy, as there might be extra steps or requirements based on your firm's guidelines and internal policies.

Duration

Male employees in both the federal government and private sectors are entitled to five days of paternity leave, which is shorter compared to maternity leave — 45 calendar days for most employees, and 60 days for those in the federal government.

Although many private companies in the UAE provide a five-day paternity leave to their male employees, some firms are extending this benefit significantly, offering between 30 and 42 days of paternity leave.

Paternity leave can also differ for government employees. For example, male employees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi's governments are entitled to just three days of paternity leave.