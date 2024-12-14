Nol card balance in Dubai: How to check online; process explained

As per the Roads and Transport Authority, commuters should have a balance of Dh15 on their Nol card to cover a round trip on the Metro transit network
Image used for illustrative purpose.
Dubai's state-of-the-art public transport system is the lifeline to millions of commuters who live and work in the emirate.
Look around you and the chances are each and everyone will have a Nol card, the smart card that is used to pay for various modes of transport in Dubai. They might be owning more than one! And even if you do own a car, chances are you would have definitely ridden the metro, the bus or the tram, at some point.
In the fast paced and the digital world that we live in, it is sometimes tough to keep track on many things in our daily lives, especially since we live in the plastic era.
And ever so, most times, it is hard to remember if we have enough balance on our Nol card.
And in August this year, RTA hiked the minimum top-up for Nol card at Metro station ticket offices to Dh50, up from Dh20. This though, doesn't apply to commuters who top up their cards online.
That said, it is important to be aware of the balance on your Nol card, so that you don't end up paying a fine.
And being the smart city that Dubai is, there are plenty of ways to check your balance, be it through the website or smart apps.
Here's a quick guide on how to check your Nol balance online:
Apart from the website and the apps, you can also check your Nol balance at vending machines at Metro stations, via SMS and at some retail outlets.
