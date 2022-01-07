New UAE weekend: Healthcare workers, patients in Abu Dhabi pray together on first working Friday

UAE wakes up to a shorter workweek
Life and Living1 week ago
On the first working Friday, a private hospital in Abu Dhabi made special arrangements for all its healthcare workers and patients to offer Jumuah prayers together.
More than 70 healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, and senior management members, joined the patients for the congregational prayers at Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.
The prayer held in the hospital’s atrium area was led by the imam from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf).
Special arrangements were made for room-bound patients to pray. More than 20 patients undergoing treatment joined for prayers. Patients undergoing long-term care at ‘Burjeel Darak’ came on a wheelchair with the support of staff and bystanders. The whole arrangement was made by ensuring social distancing and other safety protocols.
“The New Year has started with a new weekend pattern in the UAE. We welcome the first working Friday with warmth and joy. The arrangement in the hospital helped us to offer our prayers smoothly. Also, praying with our guest patients is a new experience,” said Sadir Alrawi, CEO, Burjeel Medical City.
Alrawi noted the hospital plans to continue the special arrangement for Friday prayers in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ:
“Eventually, it will turn into a permanent system for the visitors, patients, bystanders and our staff. We extend our thanks to Awqaf for its guidance and support.”
The patients and their family members appreciated the gesture of the hospital authorities for the novel arrangement.
“New weekend transition gave us this opportunity. Normally, long-term patients won’t get a chance to take part in the prayers. The special arrangement has enabled us to attend the congregational prayer. It means a lot to us,” said Abdul Rahim Awad Elkarim Mustafa Mohamed, a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital.
UAE wakes up to a shorter workweek
Life and Living1 week ago
Francis penned a letter to married couples that was released on Sunday.
Life and Living1 week ago
The measures are aimed at preventing irresponsible behaviours that could lead to accidents
Life and Living1 week ago
At the last minute there is always a scramble to get things done.
Life and Living2 weeks ago
Buying presents for loved ones is downright nerve-wracking.
Life and Living2 weeks ago
The UAE has impressed entrepreneur Nikoloz Kobakhidze in many ways.
Life and Living2 weeks ago
Sheikha Fatima Park is the newest leisure and entertainment destination
Life and Living3 weeks ago
There was a freedom in playing outdoors that nothing could match up to.
Life and Living3 weeks ago