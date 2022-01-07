New UAE weekend: Healthcare workers, patients in Abu Dhabi pray together on first working Friday

The hospital plans to continue the special arrangement for Friday prayers in the coming weeks

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 4:50 PM

On the first working Friday, a private hospital in Abu Dhabi made special arrangements for all its healthcare workers and patients to offer Jumuah prayers together.

More than 70 healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, and senior management members, joined the patients for the congregational prayers at Burjeel Medical City in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

The prayer held in the hospital’s atrium area was led by the imam from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf).

Special arrangements were made for room-bound patients to pray. More than 20 patients undergoing treatment joined for prayers. Patients undergoing long-term care at ‘Burjeel Darak’ came on a wheelchair with the support of staff and bystanders. The whole arrangement was made by ensuring social distancing and other safety protocols.

“The New Year has started with a new weekend pattern in the UAE. We welcome the first working Friday with warmth and joy. The arrangement in the hospital helped us to offer our prayers smoothly. Also, praying with our guest patients is a new experience,” said Sadir Alrawi, CEO, Burjeel Medical City.

Alrawi noted the hospital plans to continue the special arrangement for Friday prayers in the coming weeks.

“Eventually, it will turn into a permanent system for the visitors, patients, bystanders and our staff. We extend our thanks to Awqaf for its guidance and support.”

The patients and their family members appreciated the gesture of the hospital authorities for the novel arrangement.

“New weekend transition gave us this opportunity. Normally, long-term patients won’t get a chance to take part in the prayers. The special arrangement has enabled us to attend the congregational prayer. It means a lot to us,” said Abdul Rahim Awad Elkarim Mustafa Mohamed, a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital.