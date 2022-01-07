New UAE weekend: Employees mark first-ever working Friday with chocolates, enthusiasm

Employees, customers and clients enjoyed a smooth start to the day

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 2:49 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 2:51 PM

Today, the UAE marked a momentous change: For the first time, public and private sector employees headed to work on a Friday.

Many residents experienced their first Monday blues on January 3, when the country officially began the new workweek. Employees have lauded the shorter workweek, which they say will increase productivity and improve mental health.

Though a first, employees in the northern Emirates say Friday was a normal working day, just like any other, during which they received customers and clients and completed transactions in record time.

Ajman employees say working Friday marks new beginning

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, director-general of Ajman Municipality, said employees approached the first working Friday with determination.

"The directives of the UAE Government always seeks to be proactive about the flow of government work and to achieve efficiency and quality by applying the best international practices to enhance its strategic and economic position," he said.

Al Nuami added that the new workweek will support several fields, create more investment opportunities, and improve efficiency, quality and performance.

Half-day Friday in Umm Al Quwain to strengthen family ties

Maitha Jassim Shafi, director of Falaj Al Mualla Municipality in Umm Al Quwain, said one of the perks of the two-and-a-half-day weekend is that employees will be able to spend more time their families.

"The shorter workweek will boost productivity levels and have a positive impact on their lives," she said.

Fujairah distributes chocolates on first working Friday

Fujairah Municipality started the day on a sweet note by distributing chocolates to all visitors.

Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, director of Fujairah Municipality, said all work was safely carried with precautionary Covid-19 measures in place. The municipality received its visitors by verifying their green status on the Al Hosn app.

A smooth start

Customers and clients who visited offices on Friday were surprised to see all employees working.

Ali Ahmed Abdulraheem, a client who visited the service centre at Umm Al Quwain Municipality, said he completed all his transactions smoothly without wasting time. He added that the new workweek would help employees achieve work-life balance.

Mohamed Mukhtar Khan, who visited Ajman Municipality, said he is still adjusting to the change.

"But it's great," he added. "It would help the business and economic development in the country by increasing local consumption and strengthening family and community relations."