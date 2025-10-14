New UAE Golden Visa services: Hotline number, help for lost passport, death or crisis abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE has recently revealed that it will be offering a dedicated suite of consular services for Golden Visa holders, which were earlier only available for UAE citizens.

The host of services being offered includes issuing a Return Document in case of a lost or damaged passport, an emergency hotline exclusively dedicated for Golden Visa holders, and extended assistance in emergencies, crises, and evacuation operations.

Aside from this, the consular office will also provide support for the repatriation of the deceased Golden Visa holder’s remains to the UAE.

Here is everything you need to know about accessing these services:

Return document

Requirements:

If a Golden visa holder loses their passport, or it gets damaged, they can apply for a return document to re-enter the UAE.

The document is valid for a single entry and must be used to return to the UAE within 7 days of issuance. Upon return, the individual is required to renew their travel documents within the country.

How to apply:

Log in to the Ministry’s website or smart application using UAE Pass

Attach a copy of the lost passport report, Golden Visa details, and a recent personal photo with a white background

Receive the document within 30 minutes

Fees:

There are no fees for the issuance of a Return Document

Can the Return Document be used to travel through multiple countries?

No. The Return Document is valid exclusively for travel back to the United Arab Emirates. It is a single-use document valid for 7 days and cannot be used for travel to or transit through other countries.

Hotline number

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides a dedicated 24/7 hotline for Golden Visa holders. They can contact the MoFA’s call center at 00971 2 493 1133 from outside the UAE (ensure the country code +971 is included when dialing internationally).

Repatriation of mortal remains

How can a request be submitted for the repatriation of mortal remains to the UAE, and what documents are required?

Requests can be made by contacting the UAE Mission in the relevant country or by calling the dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders at 00971 2 493 1133.

The required documents include a copy of the deceased’s passport, a death certificate, and any relevant medical or official documents issued by the local authorities.

Does the UAE Mission cover the financial costs related to the repatriation of mortal remains?

The UAE Mission provides full coordination and procedural support for repatriation. However, the financial costs are borne by the family of the deceased, in accordance with the approved policies.

Emergency hotline

What kind of support do Golden Visa holders get in case of emergencies while abroad?

The Ministry offers dedicated emergency and crisis support to Golden Visa holders with valid residency while travelling abroad.

This includes coordination with UAE Missions in the respective countries to provide immediate assistance and a necessary response, as well as including Golden Visa holders in emergency and evacuation plans activated during crises and exceptional situations.

Who can a Golden Visa holder contact in case of an urgent situation while abroad?

Golden Visa holders can directly contact the MoFA’s Call Center through the dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders at 00971 2 493 1133, available 24/7 to provide immediate support, assistance, and responses to inquiries while abroad.

Do the consular services extend to family members of Golden Visa holders?

Yes. Consular services may extend to the family members of the Golden Visa holder, such as the spouse and children, provided they are officially registered as dependents and hold valid residence permits.