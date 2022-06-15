Look: Yoga session on a helipad under Strawberry Supermoon in Abu Dhabi

Community members, frontline healthcare workers took part in the session

Photo: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM

Dozens of yoga enthusiasts took part in a unique session held on a helipad of a private hospital during a rare celestial sighting in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday night, the Strawberry Supermoon marked the lowest full moon of the year. Though the moon was mostly hiding behind the clouds, Abu Dhabi residents felt delighted to be part of such a special yoga session organised by VPS Healthcare on the helipad of its flagship facility – Burjeel Medical City.

A special yoga session organised by VPS Healthcare on the helipad of Burjeel Medical City. Photo: Supplied

“I have been practising yoga for years now. I have tried doing it outdoors and in open locations, but this, yoga under a full moon on a helipad, was unique and different. It felt awesome in the open air. It was my ‘I was there moment’.

"I was a bit disappointed that the moon’s strawberry colour couldn’t be seen properly, but I am glad to have been able to cross it off my bucket list,” said Archana Gupta, an Indian expat, said.

Over 30 community members and frontliners took part in the helipad session. Photo: Supplied

More than 30 community members and frontline healthcare workers took part in the helipad session set against the backdrop of the stunning Abu Dhabi skyline and were briefed by the hospital staff on the significance of the occasion.

According to NASA, a ‘Strawberry Moon’ is named after the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the northeastern region of the US.

Medical staff takes part in the session. Photo: Supplied

“I am glad that I could be part of this exceptional event. Though the Moon seemed big, but it wasn’t very bright. But this was a rare phenomenon during a yoga session on top of a helipad. How cool is that,” noted Sara Jarrar, an expat from Jordan.

Yoga session on a helipad. Photo: Supplied

Week-long events planned

VPS Healthcare management pointed out that the session was part of a series of week-long workshops planned ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

“We planned to host this event at night to enable people to experience yoga in a different setting. We have been organising yoga sessions for all sections of society. We will also associate with the Indian Embassy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to hold a yoga event on International Day of Yoga,” said John Sunil, regional CEO of Burjeel Hospitals, said.

Session held at Lifecare Hospital in Musaffah for industrial workers. Photo: Supplied

On Tuesday morning, the group organised a yoga session at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, for industrial workers.

Sanjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, noted, "VPS and Burjeel’s efforts are commendable and a great service to those seeking a better quality of life – a healthier and stress-free life."

Saidu Ramulu, a site supervisor, said that learning new yoga techniques will help him and his colleagues beat stress and anxiety.

“I was happy to take part in this yoga session held at Lifecare hospital. It was a new experience for me. I learned some techniques that I can practice daily to feel refreshed,” Ramulu said.

Session was conducted by Burjeel Hospital yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde. Photo: Supplied

2,000 people to benefit

A programme titled, ‘YogaFest’, is being conducted by VPS Healthcare for the community members across its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah. Daily sunrise sessions will be held throughout the week to encourage people to apply the benefits of yoga to their daily lives.

“More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the sessions and events across the three Emirates,” John Sunil added.

Yoga session on a helipad. Photo: Supplied

Burjeel Hospital yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde will conduct the yoga sessions for the public at VPS facilities.

“Yoga is a practice that has obvious fitness and cardiovascular benefits. In the run-up to the International Yoga Day, we will hold sessions that will help people connect with themselves while also reinforcing better breathing and improving their flexibility,” Hegde, the yoga guru said.

The public can register for the sessions and events through the websites and social media handles of Burjeel, Medeor, LLH and Lifecare hospitals.

Yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde taking the session. Photo: Supplied

