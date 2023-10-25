Watch: Dubai introduces self-driving electric cleaning vehicle for cycling tracks

Dubai’s Global Village opens: Fire and laser show, 3D projection, miniature city among new attractions
New bus route announced; takes total number of services to multicultural park to five
The cleaning of cycling tracks around the beaches in Dubai is going to be automated as a new self-driven electric cleaning vehicle is being brought into action by the Dubai Municipality.
Taking to X (former Twitter), Dubai Municipality announced this new project being undertaken for cleaning purposes at Dubai’s beaches.
"Dubai Municipality has announced the testing of a self-driving electric vehicle for cleaning the cycling paths along Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches,” posted Dubai Municipality.
The post further stated that this project is a part of their strategic efforts to manage waste effectively and “maintain the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of all facilities and tourist destinations in Dubai."
It also mentioned that Dubai Municipality is “using the latest technologies, including automated and electric vehicles, to reduce environmental pollution and carbon emissions.”
The new vehicle is equipped with rotary cleaning brushes in the front and operates without the need for a driver to control the vehicle. The vehicle is equipped with sensors that detect passersby crossing the roads and apply brakes automatically to avoid collisions.
With high productivity compared to manual labour, this driverless cleaning vehicle can operate for 8 hours continuously on a single charge.
The vehicle is eco-friendly and can operate at an average speed of 40kmph in normal mode.
