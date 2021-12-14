Look: Abu Dhabi's first urban park with year-round activities is now open

When these playing cards came along, there was a ripple of excitement in our sandy Karama playground.
Life and Living
Sheikha Fatima Park, a first of its kind premium urban park in Abu Dhabi, is now open to visitors.
The newest leisure and entertainment destination will host activities and events with focus on well-being of the community members and promote active healthy lifestyle.
The park is split into three experiential areas: a discovery zone, an adventure zone and an experience zone.
There will be year-round calendar of wellness and fitness events, family-friendly interactive activations, a pet zone, and a retail space featuring boutique shops and food and beverage pop-ups.
The park is one of the first locations in the Capital with an 800sqm dedicated area for pets.
The Pet Zone will feature pet-themed adventures, including games and obstacle courses, and year-round activations.
Popularly known as ‘Khalidiyah Ladies Park’, the 46,000sqm plot has been redeveloped by Abu Dhabi-based IMKAN Properties into a vibrant community space.
“Sheikha Fatima Park is a reflection of our ability to think innovatively as we try to protect nature and promote community well-being in line with our vision to make meaningful contribution to the development of the local community,” Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, managing director, IMKAN, said.
The park will host a series of fitness events including gymnastic, calisthenics and yoga. It will organise community events to celebrate the National Day, Christmas, Diwali, Halloween, New Year’s Eve and more. There will be discussions held on topics like women empowerment, preparing for the next 50 years etc. Also, there will be art exhibition showcasing works of local, regional and international talents.
There is also 10,000sqm dedicated to spaces featuring retail and food and beverage outlets. The park is located in Al Khalidiyah on Al Bateen Street and minutes away from Corniche.
