UAE: Full list of fines for violations by influencers, content creators

This year, the UAE Media Council announced a flurry of rules to regulate social media content.

By introducing new licences and permits, the authority created a comprehensive framework to reinforce respect for religion, the state, and national values.

These penalties protect the nation's social harmony, moral fabric, while promoting responsible communication from those that aim to make a living out of it. Here's a breakdown of possible fines that content creators could incur:

Content-related violations

Publishing false information or harmful content: Dh5,000 to Dh150,000

Promoting destructive ideas or insulting youth: Up to Dh100,000

Inciting criminal behaviour (murder, rape, drug abuse): Up to Dh150,000

Disrespecting Islamic beliefs or other religions: Up to Dh1 million

Insulting state symbols or leadership: Up to Dh500,000

Undermining national unity or foreign relations: Up to Dh250,000

Disrespecting the ruling system, national symbols, or state institutions: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000 fine

Disrespecting the state’s domestic or international policies: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000 fine

Publishing content that harms foreign relations or undermines national unity/social cohesion: Up to Dh250,000 fine

The new law also includes provisions that protect media personnel and influencers while regulating their activities to ensure transparency and accountability in the digital and traditional media space.

Defamation, libel will carry a fine up to Dh20,000, and slander carries a fine of up to Dh20,000; along with a jail term

Licensing-related violations

Operating media activities without a licence: First offence: Dh10,000 Repeated offence: Dh40,000

Practicing additional media activity without approval: First offence: Dh5,000 Repeated offence: Dh16,000

Failure to renew licence within 30 days: Dh150/day, capped at Dh3,000

Selling on social media without a trade licence may lead to fines of up to Dh500,000, confiscation of goods, and even imprisonment.