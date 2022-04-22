‘I deserve a chance’: Dubai school canteen staffer with Down syndrome works towards dream job

He prepares the food trolley and delivers food orders to students and staff in classrooms

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 2:17 PM

Mikey Buchan dreams of pursuing a career in catering and the food industry.

He never expected the first step in his professional life would be at GEMS World Academy – Dubai, where he graduated from in December 2020.

The 20-year-old British alumnus is back at his school with a work uniform as part of the service staff of Slices, the school’s catering provider.

“After that, I prepare the pastry display part of the snack station in the school canteen, and I help the rest of the Slices team with selling food,” said Buchan, who joined ASDAN, a program that provides courses for learners with special educational needs and disabilities.

For years, he has taken up voluntary opportunities to train for the workplace.

Under ASDAN course, he was the school’s photographer, an inventory clerk and finally a library assistant in the school library.

Using this experience, he secured a volunteering opportunity at the Old Library in Dubai from January 2020 to December 2021. His highlight was volunteering at Expo 2020 where he worked as part of the customer management team in the Papua New Guinea pavilion.

With ambitions to become a manager at McDonald’s, Buchan said he is using his current position at Slices to learn the necessary skills for his dream job.

“I am currently learning about maintaining food hygiene and cleanliness, following instructions and carrying out tasks, remembering orders and delivering them to the right classrooms,” said Buchan.

Teamwork, social and communication skills, punctuality and working independently are some key skills he’s earning at the job.

“I am benefiting from being in a work routine, communicating with different people, getting used to the expectations of a workplace, and being given different tasks to do.”

He added, “I hope that my current job at Slices will help me to get paid work in the near future.”

Dream of independence

As a young adult, Buchan does not believe his disability should define him.

He hopes to find a place for him in the labour market to prove his abilities and skills.

“I am lucky to have had several voluntary work experiences that I have enjoyed, and from which I have benefited greatly. However, I have applied for various paid jobs but have not yet been successful.”

He added, “I have the skills to be able to do those jobs if I were given the chance, and I would be happy to work for free until I prove that I can do the job as well as anyone else.”

His dream, Buchan said, is to become independent. “I would like to have a wife and family and have my own house and car.”

Being back at his school brings him joy and excitement.

“It’s great to see my friends and teachers again. I am happy to be back at my old school where I’m always learning to be better whether as a student or a professional,” said Buchan.

