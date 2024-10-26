How to volunteer with Dubai Police; apply in 5 steps online, documents required

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

Have you always been intrigued by how the Dubai Police works and wish you could work with them for a day?

Well, now you can apply to be a volunteer with Dubai Police by applying online. The best part is – all nationalities are welcome to apply!

Residents can get the opportunity to volunteer with the police across several areas – humanitarian, social, security, criminal – and will even get a certificate recognising their volunteer work.

Here's how you can apply to volunteer for Dubai Police:

1. First, head to the Dubai Police website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae and click on Community Initiatives.

2. Then, scroll down on the pop-up till the end. The last option on the list will be 'Volunteer Platform'. Click on Apply.

3. There, you will be able to see different types of events that Dubai Police is looking for volunteers for. Click on an event that is available and that you wish to volunteer for.

4. Once you log in with UAE Pass, you will need to fill up an application form and attach the required documents.

5. Click 'Submit', you will then receive a transaction number via SMS and e-mail. You can use this transaction number to follow-up, if needed.