How to travel from Dubai to Hatta by bus: Timings, routes, fare; all you need to know

Weekends and holidays in Dubai are always fun and vibrant but they can get busy. It's no wonder that people are looking for a change in scenery and a more laid back way to enjoy their free time.
Most Dubai residents enjoy going on a weekend out-of-town road trip, swapping views of the city's skyline for nature. Hatta is one such place that residents enjoy going on a weekend drive to.
Now, with the Hatta Express bus, you can enjoy a road trip to the highlands of Dubai without the hassle of driving. Here's how:
The Dubai to Hatta RTA bus service has two different routes that will take you all the way to Hatta and back to Dubai.
Hatta express
This first route 'Hatta Express' starts from Dubai Mall station and leaves every two hours. The Route One (H02) bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm, so you can just hop on the bus any day of the week that you're free and in need of a good scenery change. You can also relax since the bus offers deluxe coaches as it heads straight to Hatta bus station.
If you're coming from an area that is a little far from Dubai Mall, make sure you time your commute accordingly, so you don't miss the bus.
Hatta hop on hop off
The second route is a tourist special bus service, the 'Hatta Hop on Hop off'. This special ride, Route Two (H04), is a circular route that starts and ends at Hatta bus station. This ride is available daily from 7am to 7pm and leaves every 30 minutes from Hatta Bus station, traveling across Hatta and stops at major landmarks such as Hatta Dam, Hatta Heritage Village, Hatta Wadi Hub, and Hatta Hill Park.
If you're planning to just embark on a day trip and wish to go back to Dubai on the same day, make sure you reach Hatta Bus Station before 7pm because that's when the last bus to Dubai leaves.
It only takes approximately one hour and 30 minutes to reach Hatta bus station from Dubai Mall station. Coming back to Dubai will be the amount of same time, so you'll be able to sit back and relax for about three hours before enjoying the adventures that await you at Hatta.
Aside from the convenience of simply riding the bus, the Hatta express bus service is also affordable.
For 'Hatta Express', you only have to pay a Dh25 fare to reach Hatta and another Dh25 to come back to Dubai. For 'Hatta Hop on Hop off route', the fare is Dh2 per bus stop.
You can pay the ride through your Nol card, so make sure to top it up with enough amount before your trip. You can also pay directly to the driver by cash.
