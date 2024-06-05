How to set up a business in UAE mainland: A step-by-step guide

File Photo

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:00 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 2:35 PM

The UAE has emerged as a hub of business, with entrepreneurs from all nationalities flocking to the city to practice their trade.

To set up a business in the UAE, one needs to be atleast 18 years of age, according to the Commercial Transactions Law in 2023.

There are a few steps to follow to start a business in the UAE mainland, as per the Ministry of Economy. Here is a look at the approvals, documents required and steps to start your own business.

You can apply online through the unified Basher platform, or the website of the concerned emirate's economic department. You can also apply in person through government service centres, Tasheel offices, legal services offices, OnTime offices for government services, or customer happiness centers of the emirate's Department of Economic Development.

According to the Ministry of Economy's website, these are the steps to set up your business in the UAE mainland.

Identify licence type

Know your business, determine the type of economic activity that will take place, and what category it will fall under. The UAE offers six main types of economic licences:

Occupational

Tourism

Industrial

Commercial

Agricultural

Professional

Decide the legal structure

Identify the needs of your business, and accordingly choose an appropriate structure.

Choosing the right structure for your business is crucial as it will determine the laws and regulations that your business must follow.

Here are the legal forms of businesses in the country:

Sole establishment

Civil company

Limited liability company

Public joint stock company

Private joint stock company

Branch of a GCC company

Branch of a local company

Holding company

Representative office of a foreign company

Register trade name

The name of your business must be unique, and should not bear resemblance to any other company. To apply for the name, visit your emirate's Department of Economic Development. The application can be done online, through the website or smart app, or in person.

To register the trade name, there are certain conditions you must follow:

An abbreviation of the company's legal structure must be present in the name, as its suffix (LLC, PJSC etc).

There must be no inappropriate words, and the name should not be offensive in any form.

The name must be compatible with the nature of your business.

The trade name must not have the names of rulers, government agencies, or the names and logos of government bodies.

No other company must be registered with the same trade name as your business.

The name, along with the trademark, require approvals by the Department of Economic Development and the Ministry of Economy.

Trade name certificates must be renewed when necessary

Initial approval and agreements

You must receive the initial approval from the UAE Government, which is a 'no objection' certificate. This indicates that the government does not object to establishing your business in the country.

With this approval, you can carry out the next step required in the business. You can also approach the authorities concerned to issue a licence.

However, a 'no objection' certificate does not allow you to start running the business.

Once you receive the certificate, you must create a Memorandum of Association (MOA), or Local Service Agent Agreement (LSA).

An MOA is required when your business is a:

Civil company

Limited liability company

Public shareholding company

Private shareholding company

An LSA is required when your business is a sole proprietorship.